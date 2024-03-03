Weather Update: Rain Lashes Parts Of Delhi-NCR; IMD Predicts More Showers As Strong Winds Bring Back Cold

NEW DELHI: Delhiites today woke up to rain and chilly weather as showers lashed parts of the national capital region early this morning. Areas including Greater Kailash, India Gate, RK Puram, Janakpuri, Mandi House, RK Puram, Indraprastha, Kartavya Path, West Delhi and Central Delhi witnessed fresh showers. In NCR, parts of Noida and Ghaziabad witnessed showers this morning along with strong winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rains today and a significant drop in temperature as well.

Yesterday, Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather as after morning rains, strong winds continued throughout the day bringing back cold. The IMD has predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.

"Severe Weather Observed over Northwest India during 0830 hrs IST to 2030 hrs IST of yesterday, the 02nd March 2024," IMD posted on X. The IMD said that a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over north Afghanistan and its neighbourhoods, and a trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to the Northwest Arabian Sea in lower and middle tropospheric levels. It further said that high moisture feeding is taking place from the Arabian Sea to northwest India and is likely to continue till March 3.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that isolated areas in Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi experienced above-normal minimum temperatures on Saturday. According to the Met Department, there is expected to be no significant change in minimum temperatures across northwest India over the next three days, followed by a subsequent decrease of 3-5 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, the IMD forecasts the likelihood of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall or snowfall in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. The IMD has issued warnings for potential hailstorm activity at isolated locations in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, and East Uttar Pradesh as well.