WEATHER UPDATE

Weather Update: Rainfall, Thunderstorm To Hit West Bengal, Bihar, Predicts IMD - Check Full Forecast

West Bengal and Bihar likely to experience  moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in coming days.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 11, 2024, 07:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) forecasted moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds over the area of West Bengal & Sikkim from May 10 to May 12. It will also scattered with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the area of Bihar, Jharkhand from  May 10 to May 12, while Odisha from  May 10 to May 14.

The IMD also predicts thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with 50-60 kmph very likely over the area of Madhya Pradesh From May 10 to May 13. The hailstorm activity can also be experienced over the few regions of Madhya Pradesh and Maharastra.

A cyclonic circulation lies over south Kerala which influences the moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep from May 10 to May 14. 

The IMD also predicted heavy rainfall over the region of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on May 12

Heat Wave, Hot And Humid Weather

Many regions have been facing Heat wave-like situations and experienced temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius. Today, some regions of Rajasthan, south Haryana and Northwest Madhya Pradesh experience a temperature range likely 40 degrees to 45 degrees Celsius.

IMD Prediction For May 11

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with 50-60 kmph speed over Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while lighting and gusty with speed of 50-60 kmph over region of Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya. Goa, Tamil Nadu, Chhatisgarh, West Bengal, Gujarat and others.

Hot and humid weather very likely prevail over Saurashtra and Kutch, while Heavy rainfall can be experienced over the region of West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. 

