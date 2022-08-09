Mumbai: Central India and the west coast of India will continue to receive widespread, heavy rainfall over the next 3-4 days, India Meteorological Department (IMD)said. The weather department has issued red and orange alerts for parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next four days. The southwest monsoon became active over Maharashtra again after a gap of two weeks, and brought extremely heavy showers to the south Konkan region on Monday, as IMD said.

The IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai city and its suburbs. Intense to very intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. It has also predicted a possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city. It has also issued a Red alert for Palghar, Raigad, Nashik, Pune, Gondia, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur for heavy downpours today. Meanwhile, a high tide hit Marine Drive in Mumbai early this morning.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at one or two places in Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal districts of Vidarbha with an orange alert till Wednesday, the official said. Heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning may occur at one or two places in Nagpur, Bhandara, Akola, Buldhana, Washim, Amravati, Yavatmal and Wardha districts of Vidarbha in the next four days, he said.

In Odisha, the Met has issued an orange warning of very heavy rain in the districts of Cuttack, Bolangir, Boudh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh and Subarnapur. Fisherfolks have been advised not to venture off the coast till Thursday as squally weather with a wind speed of 45-65 kmph is possible over the northwestern Bay of Bengal.

An intense wet spell is likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidharbha, Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Telangana during the next couple of days. In Odisha, rain is expected till August 10, while in Konkan and Maharashtra, rainfall is expected till the 11th. Telangana will see heavy rainfall today while Chattisgarh will see showers today and tomorrow.