Weather Update: Rainy Morning In Delhi-NCR, IMD Predicts Rainfall In Several States

New Delhi: The National Capital Region (NCR), including Delhi, experienced a rainy start to Saturday. Light rainfall was observed in Delhi and its neighboring areas during the early hours of Saturday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted additional downpour over the next two days.

The Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning for the Western Himalayan Region, predicting fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning until March 3, 2024.

Delhi Weather Update

According to IMD's weather bulletin, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds ranging from 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph, is expected over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi.

#WATCH | Delhi: National capital witnesses sudden change in weather; received light rainfall.



(Visuals from the Greater Kailash area)

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall is likely over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and north Madhya Pradesh on March 2 and 3, stated the met department.

IMD's Rain Alert For Bihar Jharkhand

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely over several regions, including Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha today.

According to IMD, rainfall is also expected over Chhattisgarh during March 2nd to 5th; Bihar, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during March 2nd to 4th; Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha on March 3rd & 4th, 2024. Additionally, isolated hailstorms are expected over specific areas during this period.

IMD Predicts Heavy Snowfall In Himachal, Jammu And Kashmir

In specific regions, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall or snowfall is anticipated over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on March 1st and 2nd. Punjab is likely to experience heavy rainfall on March 2nd, 2024.

Hailstrom Alert For Uttar Pradesh Rajasthan, Punjab And Other States

On March 2nd, hailstorms are expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh, and East Rajasthan, while on March 2nd, it's likely over East Uttar Pradesh.

Heavy Rainfall To Lash Arunachal, Sikkim, Predicts IMD

A cyclonic circulation over Northeast Assam, along with the eastward movement of the current Western Disturbance, will bring isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall/snowfall over Arunachal Pradesh for the next 7 days. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh on March 4th and over Sikkim on March 3rd, 2024, stated IMD.

Furthermore, isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is anticipated over Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during March 3rd-6th, 2024.