New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday (May 20, 2022) informed that there would be an abatement of heatwave conditions over the country from today onwards. According to an IMD bulletin, "Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. (There would be) abatement of heat wave conditions over the (entire) Indian region from May 21.”

The weather department also predicted that the wet spell over Northwest and east India from May 21 to May 24 will reach peak intensity on May 23, adding that this will also bring duststorm activity at isolated places, very likely over west Rajasthan between May 22 and 24.

Wet spell over Northwest & East India during 21st to 24th with peak intensity on 23rd May, 2022. pic.twitter.com/He3LwqZCCr — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 21, 2022

Areas, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, may have fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds, informed the IMD in a tweet.

Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds are likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during the next 5 days.

The department also predicted strong surface winds with wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kilometres per hour (Kmph) over Rajasthan on Saturday.

Heatwave conditions

Severe heatwave conditions prevailed in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, southwest Uttar Pradesh, northeast Madhya Pradesh and Punjab on Friday. The Met office also said that heatwave conditions also prevailed over parts of Haryana and north Madhya Pradesh, over some parts of Delhi, and in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and south Uttar Pradesh.

Heatwave conditions also prevailed in many places in West Rajasthan. At 47.8 degrees Celsius, Dholpur (AWS) in Rajasthan registered the highest maximum temperature across India.

Heavy rains to continue in Kerala

Met office has issued a “yellow” alert for atleast 10 districts in Kerala, which are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, the Idukki district administration has opened the shutters of Kallarkutty and Pambla dams to release excess water.

IMD has issued Yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts for today whereas Wayanad too has Yellow alert on May 22. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has asked the people on the banks of river Periyar to remain vigilant due to the inflow of water.

Overnight sporadic rain bring relief in Delhi

Many parts of the national capital received rainfall on Friday night bringing respite from the scorching heat on Saturday. According to the IMD, thunderstorm, dust storm and gusty winds at a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely in Delhi-NCR and the adjoining areas.

As per the weather department, the temperature hovering between maximum 39 degree Celsius to 29.8 degree Celsius.

Rain,thundershower likely in J&K

According to Met department, Jammu and Kashmir is likely to experience rain and thundershowers in several parts on Saturday. "Rain and thundershower is likely to occur at many places in J&K during the next 24 hours", IMD said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 10.9 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 5.8 and Gulmarg 2 degrees as the minimum temperature. Drass in Ladakh region clocked 3.4 degrees, Leh 5.4 and Kargil 8 as the night`s lowest temperature. Jammu registered 29.1 degrees, Katra 23, Batote 12.6, Banihal 10.6 and Bhaderwah 11.2 as the minimum temperature.

(With agency inputs)