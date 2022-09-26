Weather update: Southwest monsoon likely to pull back this weekend, IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states - Check forecast

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (September 26, 2022) informed that the southwest monsoon is likely to retreat from the national capital and its neighboring areas by the coming weekend. Following this, the northwest winds will commence in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi which will lead to a drop in moisture content in the atmosphere, the weather forecasters as quoted by the news agency PTI.

"The conditions will become favorable for further withdrawal of the monsoon in the next two three days. We expect the monsoon to retreat from Delhi by September 30 - October 1,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather.

The weather department has also predicted heavy rain over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Monday.

“Isolated rain with thunderstorms is in the cards over Gangetic West Bengal, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Vidharbha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe,” the weather agency said.

The Met Office also added that scattered rain with thunderstorms is possible over Odisha, Jharkhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Konkan, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, North Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep.

Check IMD’s rainfall forecast here:

o Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 26th & 28th, Mizoram on 26th and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 29th & 30th September, 2022. pic.twitter.com/hiMUCNDJUs — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 26, 2022

- Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Bihar on 26th and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 26th & 27th and Odisha on 28th & 29th, September, 2022.

- Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 27th - 30th and over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 26th-28th September, 2022.

- Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 26th & 28th, Mizoram on 26th and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 29th & 30th September, 2022.