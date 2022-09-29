NewsIndia
WEATHER UPDATE

Weather update: Southwest monsoon withdraws from Delhi, UP and other northern parts - Check IMD’s forecast

"The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Punjab; some parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan and entire Delhi," India Meteorological Department said.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 05:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned heavy rain in the next two to three days for a number of states and UTs. According to the weather prediction agency, the southwest monsoon is expected to depart from some more regions of northwest India and neighbouring central India. 

IMD on Thursday also informed that the southwest monsoon -- which gave highly uneven rainfall this year -- has withdrawn from Delhi today. 

However, an isolated heavy rainfall spell is likely over South Peninsular India during next 2 days, said the Met office. 

Read IMD’s rainfall prediction here: 

- Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Rayalaseema during 28th-30th; Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 28th & 29th and North Interior Karnataka on 29th & 30th September, 2022.

- Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Odisha on 29th September and 01st & 02nd October; and Jharkhand & Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim on 02nd October, 2022.

- Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 02nd October, 2022.

