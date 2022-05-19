New Delhi: While severe climate change affects the northern India, a sigh of relief has been heaved upon the southern parts as the much-awaited southwest monsoon have advanced onto the climate system. The Indian Meteorological Department pointed out that the presence of cyclonic circulations over Lakshadweep and north Tamil Nadu coast are expected to bring widespread rainfall in the next five days.

Meanwhile, some parts of north India witnessed a drop in mercury, but the hot weather conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab with maximum temperatures hovering above normal limits.

IMD predicted that the mercury will rise to 45-degree Celsius mark by Friday and has issued a “yellow” alert warning of a heatwave in parts of Punjab on Friday.

Rain continues to lash Karnataka

On Thursday, heavy rain continued to torment the people in Karnataka. The heavy rainfall has claimed four lives in the state sor far. All incidents came to light on Wednesday. The weahther department has issued a red alert for seven districts of the state. Due to the incessant rain in Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru and Shivamogga, the district administrations have declared a holiday for schools today.

The Met office also said that the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagalur, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

IMD has also issued yellow alert for Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumkur, Ramnagar, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Dharwad, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Ballary, Yadgir, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Koppal, Gadag and Haveri districts.

Orange alert in 12 districts in Kerala

IMD on Thursday issued an Orange alert in 12 districts of Kerala for the day as the state continued to receive heavy rainfall. Met office issued an Orange alert in all the districts of Kerala except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam for Thursday.

Isolated heavy and very heavy rainfall is likely in the state for the next 2 days and heavy rainfall for the two days after that, predicted the Central Meteorological Department on Wednesday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the authorities to be prepared for the early onset of monsoon in the state. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already deployed five teams to Kerala.

The district administrations have also warned the people against staying near coastal areas of high tide. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has asked people to stay away from rivers and other water bodies until the rains subside.

Delhi weather

Delhi witnessed a warm Thursday morning as the minimum temperature of the day was recorded at 27.5 degrees Celsius, which is one notch above normal. “There will be mainly clear sky on Thursday and the maximum temperature of the day will hover around 42 degrees Celsius,” IMD said.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday had settled at 40.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season. Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius, the highest this year so far, on Sunday.

More than 2.88 lakh people affected by floods in Assam

On Thursday, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that more than 2.88 lakh people of the district (Nagaon) have been affected due to the first wave of flood. It also added that 147 villages are currently under water.

Such situations have arisen in Assam as a result of the incessant rainfall that increased the water level of Kopili river, thus worsening the state`s condition. The water level of the river has already crossed its highest water level mark and thus inundated new areas of the district.

Jammu and Kashmir weather

Weather remained mainly clear in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT department said on Thursday. "Weather is likely to remain mainly clear to partly cloudy during the next 24 hours in J&K", an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 13.4, Pahalgam 6.6 and Gulmarg 7.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.