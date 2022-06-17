NewsIndia
WEATHER UPDATE

Weather update: Thunderstorm, rain hit Delhi-NCR, temperature drops below 30 degrees

Indian Meteorological Centre (IMD) predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning/gusty wind over Delhi for the next five days beginning June 16.

Last Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 07:15 AM IST

New Delhi: Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Friday morning, bringing the temperature down to under 30 degrees Celsius. Earlier today, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) New Delhi predicted thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas of Delhi and NCR. "Thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) during the next 2 hours," RWFC said in a tweet.

Other areas where thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur during the next 2 hours include Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Sadabad (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan).

Earlier, rains lashed out parts of the national capital region on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, leading to waterlogging. Indian Meteorological Centre (IMD) predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning/gusty wind over Delhi for the next five days beginning June 16. Rain is likely to bring respite to people from the heat in Delhi-NCR.

Weather update for other states

Under the influence of Western Disturbances and lower level easterlies, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over the Western Himalayan region; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over adjoining plains (Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh) and isolated rainfall over Rajasthan during next 5 days, IMD had said.

Weather UpdateDelhiRainfallMonsoonDelhi rainsHeatwavesDelhi Weather UpdateDelhi weather news

