हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Weather update: Yellow alert in Delhi from May 11 to 15, heatwave likely in national capital

The MeT issued a yellow alert from May 11 to 15. The maximum temperature will hover between 44 and 45 degrees Celsius, resulting in heatwave conditions at a few places in the city.

Weather update: Yellow alert in Delhi from May 11 to 15, heatwave likely in national capital
Image credit: Reuters

New Delhi: Minimum temperature in the city settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, with the weather department predicting mainly clear sky for Monday (May 9).
The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 60 per cent, while the maximum temperature is likely to touch 41 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

The MeT issued a yellow alert from May 11 to 15. The maximum temperature will hover between 44 and 45 degrees Celsius, resulting in heatwave conditions at a few places in the city.

For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 40.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, while the minimum was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiWeather UpdateDelhi WeatherMonsoonHeatwave
Next
Story

NIA raids locations linked to Dawood Ibrahim's associates; detains Chota Shakeel's aid in Mumbai

Must Watch

PT2M20S

Namaste India: The bridge broke in PoK due to a glacier burst