हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Weekend restrictions back in Jammu and Kashmir amid surge in COVID-19 cases

"There shall be a complete restriction on non-essential movement during weekends in entire Jammu and Kashmir," said Chief Secretary A K Mehta. 

Weekend restrictions back in Jammu and Kashmir amid surge in COVID-19 cases
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Jammu and Kashmir administration imposed complete restriction on non-essential movement during weekends in the Union Territory on Saturday (January 15, 2022).

The announcement was made after the State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting, which was chaired by Chief Secretary A K Mehta. The officials also added that night curfew and online mode of teaching in schools and colleges will continue in the Union Territory. 

A day after Jammu and Kashmir reported 2,456 coronavirus cases, Chief Secretary A K Mehta emphasised upon the need for additional steps besides continuing with the existing Covid containment measures in all districts given the uneven trend in daily cases as well as rising positivity rate.

"There shall be a complete restriction on non-essential movement during weekends in entire Jammu and Kashmir," Mehta said in his latest order.

The order also added that those individuals who are asymptomatic and are arriving in the Union Territory by air, rail and roads would not be required to undergo RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test on arrival if they have a valid and verifiable final certificate report of COVID-19 vaccination or a valid verifiable negative RT-PCR report done within 72 hours of arrival.

"RT-PCR or RAT Covid tests shall, however, be conducted on symptomatic incoming passengers by air, rail and road," the order said.

The administration also imposed stricter rules for inner-state movement. Now the passenger vehicles of State Road Transport Corporation and of private buses will only be permitted for fully vaccinated people with verifiable RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours or on-spot RAT test.

The order said vaccinated people will be allowed entry to parks after due verification. The SEC directed all deputy commissioners to intensify testing and constitute teams to enforce Covid appropriate behaviour.

The SEC however reiterated that gathering of 25 people at any indoor or outdoor function or gathering up to 25 vaccinated people or 25 per cent of the authorised capacity, whichever is less, preferably in open spaces at banquet halls will be allowed.

Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, restaurants, clubs, gymnasiums and swimming pools are permitted to continue operation at 25 per cent of the authorised capacity.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest single-day rise of Covid cases this year on Friday when 2,456 fresh infections pushed the tally to 3,52,623, while five fatalities took the death linked to the viral disease to 4,557.

The Home Secretary will monitor the enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour closely and submit a report to the chairperson of the SEC daily basis, the order said. District magistrates can order the setting up of as many micro containment zones as needed. 

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Coronaviruscovid-19 pandemicWeekend CurfewNight curfewJammu and Kashmir
Next
Story

On Army Day, PM Modi hails soldiers - Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism

Must Watch

PT10M26S

DNA: India's 'Tit-for-Tat' policy against China in the South China Sea