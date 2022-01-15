हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

COVID-19 update: India records 2,68,833 new cases, 402 deaths; Omicron tally at 6,041

An increase of 1,45,747 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country recorded 1,22,684 recoveries today. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 2,68,833 new COVID-19 cases, 402 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,85,752, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday (January 15, 2022). The active cases stand at 14,17,820.

An increase of 1,45,747 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 1,22,684 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,49,47,390.

The fresh infections in the country are 5.1 per cent higher as compared to yesterday`s figures as India reported 2,64,202 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

India also logged 288 fresh Omicron infections, taking the total tally of such cases in the country to 6,041, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 16.66 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 12.84 per cent, according to the ministry. 

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded ​​​​156.02 crore.

