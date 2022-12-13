Weight Loss Tips In Winter: It's DANGEROUS if you don't restrain yourself from THESE daily habits- CHECK

With age, the metabolic rate of the body decreases comparatively. So the fear of sudden weight gain remains. However, after 40, many people do not bother about losing weight. Being overweight puts extra pressure on different parts of the body. As a result, it can lead to heart disease and kidney problems. Apart from this, cholesterol and high blood pressure problems continue to occur if weight is increased. Therefore, even after the age of 40, it is very important to keep weight under control.

Certain daily habits can be responsible for excess weight. It is dangerous if you do not restrain yourself from eating after 7 pm, especially. No, it's not that you can't eat anything after 7 pm to lose weight, but there are some rules to keep in mind.

If you eat something every three to four hours throughout the day, you won't be terribly hungry in the evening. And if you are hungry, you can eat popcorn, chips or salad.

Evening snacks we always neglect! Even if you plan breakfast, lunch or dinner, the evening meal is mostly eaten outside. Try not to eat while chatting, watching TV or using a mobile. It causes overeating without realizing it.

Sleeping too late is not good for your health at all. It does not digest food properly. Waking up at night also increases the desire for bad food. So it is better not to sleep late.

Not too much heavy food at night. Eat biryani and chowmein in the afternoon instead of at night. You can eat light stew, roti-curry at night. It digests food quickly.

If you want to lose weight, you should give up the habit of going to bed after eating. Keep it in your hand for at least a couple of hours after eating, then go to sleep. At this time you can do some housework. A little walk under the house would not be bad!

Statistics show that more than 1 million people are affected by high cholesterol or obesity every year in India. Studies show that one in five people suffer from over weight problems. It is not a chronic problem that occurs only with age. This disease takes root in the body even at a young age. Besides, winter also means festival season. Enjoy the festivals with family and friends. Eating oil-spicy food from outside also increases cholesterol levels. Cholesterol also raises the risk of heart disease. So avoid some foods to reduce the risk of heart attack in winter.