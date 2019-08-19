Well researched and thought-provoking; Shatrughan Sinha praises PM Modi's Independence Day speech

New Delhi: Known for his criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday lauded PM Modi for his Independence Day speech and called it well researched and thought-provoking.

"Since I'm famous or infamous for calling a spade a spade, I must admit here, Hon'ble PM that your speech from the #RedFort on 15th Aug'19 was extremely courageous, well researched & thought provoking. Superb delivery of the key problems facing the country," Sinha wrote on his official Twitter handle.

The Congress leader also praised the various issues which PM Modi had listed out during his speech. These included water crisis, population explosion, banning plastic use, and enhancing domestic tourism among others. Talking about the central government's plan of appointing Chief of Defence Staff, Sinha said, "u definitely touched an emotional chord with the big move, of #CDS to be appointed."

He also urged the PM to act "now, before it is too late, as the nation stands firmly with you."



The former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, who joined the Congress in April 2019, contested the Lok Sabha elections unsuccessfully from Patna Sahib constituency against BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad. Notably, Patna Sahib constituency was held by Sinha only from Congress seat.

In May 2018, when Sinha was part of BJP, had said that the BJP was not the same party he had joined years ago. He had dubbed BJP to had become a ‘two-men show’, in an apparent reference to PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

Before quitting the BJP, Sinha had also criticised the BJP government's decisions on demonetisation and the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Before Sinha, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram had also praised PM Modi's Independence Day speech. "All of us must welcome three announcements made by the PM on I-Day," senior Congress leader and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram had tweeted.