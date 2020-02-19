Welspun India CEO Dipali Goenka shakes her leg in office; watch video

New Delhi: A video of Dipali Goenka, CEO & Joint Managing Director, Welspun India Ltd, dancing with employees in office is being appreciated on social media. The video shows Welspun India CEO shaking a leg to the song Muqabla from movie Street Dancer 3D, and her employees leave their cubicles to join her. The video ends with her team applauding Dipali's performance.

The viral video has collected over 1 lakh views on Twitter, with many praising Ms Goenka for fostering a healthy work culture. During her 45 seconds-long performance, fellow employees are seen joining her and imitating her dance steps.

Chairman of RPG Enterprises Harsh Goenka was among those who shared the video applauding the Welspun CEO for creating a "happy culture" at work.

Rare to see a CEO dance and have fun in an office setting. That’s the way to create a happy culture @DipaliGoenka #welspun. pic.twitter.com/B6LAd2u3tr — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 18, 2020

Dipali Goenka also responded to Harsh Goenka's tweet by thanking him and adding that she would love to see his "#WorkPlaceHappy".

Thanks for the shoutout @hvgoenka. Would love to see your #WorkPlaceHappy! — Dipali Goenka (@DipaliGoenka) February 19, 2020

The song is the remixed version of 'Muqabla' from the recently released Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Street Dancer 3D.

Dipali Goenka, who is a graduate in Psychology and a Harvard alumnus, has been serving as the CEO of Welspun India since 2002. A health and fitness enthusiast, Dipali Goenka was recognised as the 16th most powerful woman in Asia and 4th in India by Forbes magazine in 2016.