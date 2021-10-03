West Bengal Assembly by-elections: TMC announces candidates for four seats

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday (October 3) announced the list of candidates for the upcoming by-elections in four Assembly constituencies. The by-polls will be held on October 30.

According to the TMC press statement, Udayan Guha will contest election from Dinhata seat, Brajakishore Giswami from Santipur, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay from Khardaha and Subrata Mondal will fight for the Gosaba constituency.

The announcement comes on the day Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee won the by-election from the Bhabanipur constituency, defeating BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal by a margin of over 58,000 votes.

TMC also won big in Samserganj and Jangipur in Murshidabad district. While TMC's Jakir Hossain won Jangipur seat by a massive margin of 92,480 votes, in Samserganj, TMC candidate Amirul Islam won by a margin of 26,379 votes.

Banerjee thanked people after her impressive win. “Since the elections started in West Bengal, central government hatched conspiracies to remove us. I was hurt in my feet so that I don’t contest the polls. I am grateful to the public for voting for us and to the Election Commission of India for conducting polls within six months,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Around 46 per cent of people here (in Bhabanipur) are non-Bengalis. They all have voted for me. People of West Bengal are watching Bhabanipur, which has inspired me,” she added.

Live TV