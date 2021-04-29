हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal assembly elections 2021

West Bengal Assembly election: Crude bombs hurled in Kolkata amid final phase of polls

BJP's Jorasanko candidate Meena Devi Purohit alleged that the crude bombs were hurled at her vehicle while she was touring different polling booths.

West Bengal Assembly election: Crude bombs hurled in Kolkata amid final phase of polls
Picture credit: ANI

Kolkata: Crude bombs were hurled in front of Mahajati Sadan in central Kolkata on Thursday (April 29) morning while the state assembly elections were underway in the area.

The incident happened on Central Avenue in the heart of the city, triggering panic among the people, the police said according to news agency PTI.

BJP's Jorasanko candidate Meena Devi Purohit alleged that the crude bombs were hurled at her vehicle while she was touring different polling booths.

"Bombs were hurled at my car but I am not scared. I will definitely visit the booths," she said.

"They tried to kill me and it is a ploy to scare the voters," Purohit alleged.

A huge police contingent was deployed at the spot, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

Evidence was collected and an investigation started, he said.

Seven seats in Kolkata, including Jorasanko, were voting in the final phase of the West Bengal assembly elections.

The polling began at 7 am and would continue till 6.30 pm.

