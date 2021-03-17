From 5 lakh jobs in one year to making state fifth-largest economy, check Mamata Banerjee-led TMC's manifesto key points

New Delhi: Days ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (March 17, 2021) released Trinamool Congress' (TMC) manifesto with an aim to 'sustain Bengal as one of the leading states in India'.

The West Bengal Chief Minister presented her 10 'Ongikars' to build a stronger and more prosperous state.

"I humbly present my 10 ‘Ongikars’ to build a stronger & more prosperous Bengal so that the wheels of development keep moving forward in the third term of our government. The aim is just one, to sustain Bengal as one of the leading states in the country," Mamata said.

From 5 lakh jobs in one year to making West Bengal fifth-largest economy in India, check TMC's manifesto key points here:

1. Manifesto provided a new scheme to ensure monthly Basic Income support to female heads of 1.6 crore households of West Bengal, monthly Rs 500 to families of General Category and Rs 1,000 to families of SC/ST.

2. For youths, Mamata Banerjee said that her government will create 5 lakh new jobs every year.

3. TMC also pledged to make West Bengal, the fifth largest economy in the country with a GDP size of Rs 12.5 lakh crore.

4. The manifesto said that the students will be able to take loans up to Rs 10 lakh using Student Credit Card at 4% interest rate only.

5. The TMC will provide Rs 10,000 per acre per annum to all small and marginal farmers.

"All the 'Ongikars' are my personal commitment and I promise to deliver them to the people of West Bengal," Mamata Banerjee stated.

I humbly present my 10 ‘Ongikars’ to build a stronger & more prosperous Bengal so that the wheels of development keep moving forward in the third term of our government. The aim is just one, to sustain Bengal as one of the leading states in the country. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/K0xNtrt7GB — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 17, 2021

The polls to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27. The final round of voting will take place on April 29, whereas, the counting of votes will take place on May 2.