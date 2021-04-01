Total breakdown of law and order in Nandigram: Mamata cries foul, Governor responds

Nandigram: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee witnessed ruckus and intense sloganeering when she reached a polling booth in Nandigram as the constituency went to polls on Thursday (April 1).

Allegations of booth capturing were rife even as the chants of "Jai Shree Ram" echoed through the area.

Banerjee, who was visibly angry at the chaos, called up Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar complaining of a total breakdown of law and order at the polling booth. She alleged that non-Bangla speaking "outsiders" were creating ruckus in the area.

"None of the people are speaking in the Bengali language. All of them are outsiders. They are goons sent from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and they are being protected by Central forces," Banerjee said.

"I have lodged 63 poll-related complaints since morning, but no action has been taken by the Election Commission," she added.

Moments after Banerjee's call, the Governor responded through Twitter. He assured that the rule of law will be upheld.

"Issues flagged Mamata Banerjee a while ago on phone have been imparted to the concerned. There is full assurance of the concerned to adherence to rule of law. Am confident all will act in right spirit and earnestness so that democracy flourishes," the Governor said in a tweet.

Issues flagged @MamataOfficial a while ago on phone have been imparted to the concerned. There is full assurance of the concerned to adherence to rule of law. Am confident all will act in right spirit and earnestness so that democracy flourishes. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 1, 2021

Banerjee, who has been camping in Nandigram for the last few days, had left her residence around 1 pm and reached a polling booth. Voting in Nandigram is underway amid multiple allegations of disruptions.

Live TV