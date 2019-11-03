West Bengal BJP announces its candidates name for the by-polls

Kolkata: The Bhartiya Janata Party on Saturday announced the name of its candidate for the upcoming assembly by-poll elections in West Bengal.

BJP informed in a statement that, the party's central election committee has finalised the names for the by-poll assembly seat in West Bengal.

Live TV

The names declared by the party include Kamal Chandra Sarkar who will be contesting from Kaliaganj, Joyprakash Majumder will contest from Karimpur and Premchand Jha will be contesting from Kharagpur Sadar assembly seats in West Bengal.

The by-polls elections are scheduled to take place on November 25 in three seats of West Bengal.