West Bengal BJP leader Surajit Saha expelled after remark against Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP on Wednesday (November 10) expelled party’s Howrah Sadar President Surajit Saha for “breaching organisational discipline”.

A notice to this effect was released at the behest of party state chief Sukanta Majumdar.

This comes after a video went viral that showed Saha making comments against Leader of Opposition in state assembly Suvendu Adhikari.

In the video, Saha can be heard saying, “Suvendu Adhikari is in the party since six months and BJP cadres don’t need a certificate from him as to who are the real BJP cadres.”

Notably, Adhikari had switched loyalty from TMC to BJP months before the Bengal assembly polls.

Several BJP leaders including MLAs and an MP have recently switched over to the rival TMC following the loss in assembly polls.

