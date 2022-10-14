NewsIndia
WB TET 2022

West Bengal Board gives 5% relaxation in marks for TET 2022, check details at wbbpe.org

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education has provided relaxation of 5% in marks to candidates of reserved categories applying for TET 2022.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 03:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

West Bengal TET 2022: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education has relaxed the eligibility criteria for the TET 2022 exam. According to the new notification released by the board candidates belonging to reserved categories can apply for the TET 2022 if they secure 45% in graduation. 

As per the new relaxation candidates under SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B, Exempted categories, Ex-servicemen, Physically handicapped and Death-in-Harness category are given 5% relaxation of marks in Sr. secondary or its equivalent and graduation i.e. candidates belonging to the above mentioned categories will be able to apply for  WB TET 2022 with 45% marks in sr. sec and graduation. WB TET Official Notification

The WBBPE has already released the notification for the Teachers Eligibility Test, TET 2022 which is scheduled to be conducted on November 11, 2022. Candidates will be able to apply for the same on the official website of WBBPE- wbbpe.org. Candidates will be able to apply for WB TET 2022 on 4pm Ocotober 14 to November 3, 2022.

WB TET 2022West BengalWest Bengal TET 2022wbbpe.org

