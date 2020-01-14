हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Head injury

West Bengal: Boy with javelin injury to head, successfully operated on

Bera is a sixth-grade student of Nauda Nayanchandra Vidyapeeth School located in Bhawanipur village of Bagnan police station area of ​​Howrah.

A boy was injured when a javelin hit and entered his head during a sports event in Howrah district of West Bengal. The incident took place on Monday when 12-year-old Saurodeep Bera was on the ground where the javelin throw was going on. With the javelin stuck to his skull, he was taken to the Uluberia Hospital and then refereed to the SSKM hospital in Kolkata, where he was admitted. 

Bera is a sixth-grade student of Nauda Nayanchandra Vidyapeeth School located in Bhawanipur village of Bagnan police station area of ​​Howrah. An annual sports competition was organized in this school, in which the game of javelin throw was going on among the students studying in class 11 and 12. 

His uncle said, "We came to know about the incident in the afternoon and saw the javelin inside his head after reaching school. A teacher said that during the event Saurodeep had come in the middle and so it struck him."

The family of the injured student said that the child has been operated and the doctors said that the operation was successful. Sauradeep is currently admitted to the ICU of Trauma Care Unit of SSKM Hospital. The school's head teacher and other teachers, including the family members, were also present at the hospital at night.

However, it is not yet known how Saurodeep got hurt and if the school administration is responsible and negligent.

