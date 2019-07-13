close

West Bengal smuggling

West Bengal: BSF thwarts smuggling bid, seizes 96 cattle worth over Rs 6 lakh

The total value of the cattle is worth Rs 6,62,320. The matter has been reported to the police for disposal of cattle and for further investigation. 

The Border Security Force (BSF) early on Saturday foiled an attempt of smuggling cattle and seized 96 animals worth over Rs 6 lakh from the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal. The cattle smugglers from Bangladesh assisted by their Indian accomplices attempted to smuggle the cattle through different locations along the borders of Malda, Murshidabad and 24 North 24 Parganas districts in West Bengal.

The total value of the cattle is worth Rs 6,62,320. The matter has been reported to the police for disposal of cattle and for further investigation. These gangs undertake their criminal activities duly equipped with country-made bombs, axes, sticks, sickles and high-beam torches to attack the BSF personnel.

On interception, the BSF troops challenged them and in return, the criminals tried to overcome the troops by attacking them. On observing the imminent threat to their life, the troops resorted to firing and fired four rounds of Pump Action Guns to disperse them. There was no injury to any criminal but they managed to flee away taking advantage of the darkness along the border. 

