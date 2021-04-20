हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

West Bengal cancels 56 local trains after 90 drivers, guards test COVID positive

Eastern Railway on Tuesday (April 20) revealed that it has so far cancelled 56 local trains in the Sealdah section after around 90 drivers and guards tested positive for COVID- 19.

Representational Image

Kolkata: Eastern Railway on Tuesday (April 20) revealed that it has so far cancelled 56 local trains in the Sealdah section after around 90 drivers and guards tested positive for COVID- 19.

No decision has been taken on cancellation of trains in the Howrah section, an official said.

"The situation is pretty grim. Some 90 drivers and guards are unable to report for duty due to Covid. We have cancelled 56 local trains to ensure mail and express train services are not impacted," Eastern Railway spokesperson Eklabya Chakraborty said.

"As far as possible, the non-peak hour trains are cancelled to minimise the impact for commuters," he added.

Suburban train services resumed in West Bengal on November 11 last year after more than seven months.

In the wake of soaring COVID-19 cases, the Indian Railways had recently announced that commuters will be fined up to Rs 500 for not wearing masks at rail premises and in trains. 

Meanwhile, India registered 2,59,170 new COVID-19 cases and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours, the data by the Union Health Ministry showed on Tuesday (April 20, 2021) morning.

