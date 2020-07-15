हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal Madhyamik class 10 results 2020

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 on wbbse.org, wbresults.nic.in: West Bengal Class 10 board results in 2 hours

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Board Madhyamik class 10 result 2020 will be declared on Wednesday (July 15) whereas class 12 results will be announced on July 17. The announcement was made by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (July 14). 

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 on wbbse.org, wbresults.nic.in: West Bengal Class 10 board results in 2 hours

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Board Madhyamik class 10 result 2020 will be declared on Wednesday (July 15) whereas class 12 results will be announced on July 17. The announcement was made by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (July 14). 

Around 10 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams this year. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 86.07 per cent. 

This year the results were delayed due to the pandemic and the nationwide lockdown. Class 10 exams ended on February 22, 2020. 

Here's how to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit this link or wbresults.nic.in or examresults.net
Step 2: Click on WBBSE class 10 results 2019.
Step 3: Enter the required details as asked on the page and hit the 'Submit' button.
Step 4: The WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download mark sheet for future use

To pass the WBBSE exams, it is mandatory that students pass all subjects with a minimum of 25 per cent. The Board has given students an option to appear in supplementary examinations.

Tags:
West Bengal Madhyamik class 10 results 2020WBBSEWBBSE 2020
Next
Story

MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results likely on July 15, check mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

  • 9,06,752Confirmed
  • 23,727Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,29,34,317Confirmed
  • 5,69,697Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M2S

DNA: Most dangerous warning of W.H.O. regarding Coronavirus