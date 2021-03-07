हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal assembly election 2021

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee holds padayatra to protest LPG price hike

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday (March 7) led a padayatra to protest in Siliguri against the hike in the price of LPG cylinders. The West Bengal CM was accompanied by thousands of supporters and took it to the street of Darjeeling to protest the steep hike in cost. 

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee holds padayatra to protest LPG price hike
CM Mamata Banerjee speaking at padayatra in Siliguri. (Credits: ANI)

Siliguri: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday (March 7) led a padayatra to protest in Siliguri against the hike in the price of LPG cylinders.

The West Bengal CM was accompanied by thousands of supporters and took it to the street of Darjeeling to protest the steep hike in cost. 

The supporters were seen holding red-coloured cardboard props of LPG cylinders at the padayatra. The TMC leader was accompanied by her ministerial colleague Chandrima Bhattacharya, party MP Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan.

While taking a dig at BJP’s slogan for the West Bengal assembly elections, CM Mamata said, “Poribortan (change) will happen in Delhi, not in Bengal. He (PM Modi) said there is no women security in Bengal but look at UP, Bihar & other states. Women are safe in Bengal.”

Earlier, a day before the padayatra, Bengal CM claimed that LPG cylinders, which is one of the basic necessities of the common man, would soon be beyond his reach. Urging people to speak up against the steep hike in prices, CM Mamata said, “the padayatra will make our voices heard”.

Meanwhile, CM Mamata Banerjee also took the opportunity to voice her concern against the BJP in the state. She said, “India knows about a syndicate that is Modi and Amit Shah's syndicate.”

“'Khela hobe'! We are ready to play. I am ready to play one-on-one... If they (BJP) want to buy votes, take the money and cast your vote for TMC,” she added.

The statement comes after PM Narendra Modi in his Kolkata rally said, “Tolabaazi, syndicate, commission cut! You have done so many scams that a 'Corruption Olympics' game can be organized. You have played with the hard-earned money of the people and their lives.”

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
West Bengal assembly election 2021West Bengal electionWest Bengal Election DateCM Mamata Banerjee
Next
Story

So many scams that 'Corruption Olympics' can be organised: PM Narendra Modi takes dig at TMC

Must Watch

PT1M17S

Breaking News: Congress-DMK split seats in Tamil Nadu