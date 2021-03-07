West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee holds padayatra to protest LPG price hike

Siliguri: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday (March 7) led a padayatra to protest in Siliguri against the hike in the price of LPG cylinders.

The West Bengal CM was accompanied by thousands of supporters and took it to the street of Darjeeling to protest the steep hike in cost.

The supporters were seen holding red-coloured cardboard props of LPG cylinders at the padayatra. The TMC leader was accompanied by her ministerial colleague Chandrima Bhattacharya, party MP Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan.

While taking a dig at BJP’s slogan for the West Bengal assembly elections, CM Mamata said, “Poribortan (change) will happen in Delhi, not in Bengal. He (PM Modi) said there is no women security in Bengal but look at UP, Bihar & other states. Women are safe in Bengal.”

Earlier, a day before the padayatra, Bengal CM claimed that LPG cylinders, which is one of the basic necessities of the common man, would soon be beyond his reach. Urging people to speak up against the steep hike in prices, CM Mamata said, “the padayatra will make our voices heard”.

Meanwhile, CM Mamata Banerjee also took the opportunity to voice her concern against the BJP in the state. She said, “India knows about a syndicate that is Modi and Amit Shah's syndicate.”

“'Khela hobe'! We are ready to play. I am ready to play one-on-one... If they (BJP) want to buy votes, take the money and cast your vote for TMC,” she added.

The statement comes after PM Narendra Modi in his Kolkata rally said, “Tolabaazi, syndicate, commission cut! You have done so many scams that a 'Corruption Olympics' game can be organized. You have played with the hard-earned money of the people and their lives.”

