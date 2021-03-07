हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal Assembly elections

So many scams that 'Corruption Olympics' can be organised: PM Narendra Modi takes dig at TMC

Addressing a public rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground, Modi targeted Mamata Banerjee-led government for “playing with the hard-earned money of the people.”

Credit: Twitter / ANI

New Delhi: Taking a dig at the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 7) said that the party has indulged in so many scams that a 'Corruption Olympics' can be organised.

“Tolabaazi, syndicate, commission cut! You have done so many scams that a 'Corruption Olympics' game can be organised. You have played with the hard-earned money of the people and their lives,” PM Modi said.

“They have done innumerable corruption and looted the people of Bengal. They have even looted the relief money sent for Amphan,” he added.

Modi also alleged that the democratic system has been destroyed in the state. He vowed to bring the change to re-establish public belief in government systems, in the police, and the administration.

Bengal wants 'shanti', 'sonar Bangla', 'pragatisheel Bangla’ which the BJP can provide, said Modi.

He said that the dream of 'sonar bangla' will be fulfilled and that BJP will work for Bengal's development, to increase investment and to protect the culture of the state.

“You've pushed Bengal towards separation instead of development, and thus the lotus is blooming. You've divided people on religious lines, and thus the lotus is blooming,” he asserted.

Modi further said that the next 25 years are very important for the development of the state. “The development in the next 5 years will lay the foundation for state's development in the next 25 years,” said Modi.

He said that in 2047, when India will celebrate 100 years of independence, Bengal will lead the country once again.

West Bengal Assembly electionsState election 2021West Bengal assembly elections 2021West Bengal pollsWest Bengal electionsNarendra Modi
