West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slams PM Modi for 'spreading lies and canards' against TMC, says fight is between me and BJP in all 294 seats

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday (March 8) said that she was confident of a third term in the state and that the fight was between the BJP and her in all the 294 seats going to polls.

She slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "spreading lies and canards" against the TMC government, and said voters, this time, would witness 'Didi versus BJP' fight in all the constituencies of the state.

Taking a dig at Modi over the inclusion of his picture in COVID-19 vaccination certificates, she said the "day wasn't far when the country will be named after him", adding "Modi-Shah's 'model state' Gujarat has witnessed four rapes, two killings every day in the last two years" citing media reports.

"Had there been no safety, women in Bengal would not have been able to move around freely at night," said Mamata, rebutting PM Modi's assertion that they feel unsafe.

Asserting that she will return to power for the third consecutive time in Bengal, the TMC chief said, "The fight is between the BJP and me in all 294 seats."

"They (BJP leaders) will come to Bengal only during elections and spread canards and lies. He is lecturing us on women's safety. What is the situation of women in BJP-ruled states? What is the situation in Modi's favourite Gujarat?" she said.

"The prime minister has named a stadium after him. He has put his photographs on COVID-19 vaccination certificates. A day will come when the country will be named after him," Banerjee, who led a rally here on the occasion of International Women's Day, stated.

Hitting out at the PM, Banerjee also said that Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should shift focus on BJP- ruled states, including 'model state' Gujarat, "where, media reports suggest, four rapes and two killings have been recorded every day over the past two years."

The TMC rally, which commenced in the College Square area in central Kolkata, concluded near Dorina crossing, five kilometres away.

Senior party leaders Chandrima Bhattacharyaa and Mala Roy joined the march. Among others, actresses and now TMC candidates June Maliya, Saayoni Ghosh and Sayantika Banerjee were also seen taking part in the rally.