TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee to appear before ED in Delhi on Monday in money laundering case

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi on Monday (March 20) for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to a coal scam in West Bengal.

Banerjee and his wife Rujira left Kolkata for Delhi to appear before the ED tomorrow. Talking to reporters, Banerjee accused the BJP-led Centre of using the ED and CBI for its political interests.

"As I had said at a public meeting in 2020 November, if anyone can prove that I had misappropriated even 10 paise, I will walk up the podium and get myself hanged publicly. No need to put ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) behind me," PTI quoted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew as saying.

The TMC national general secretary alleged that the BJP is unable to accept the setback in the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls and is hence using CBI and ED. "The BJP is using CBI and ED in its interests. They are yet to accept the drubbing and the rebuff to the brazen flaunting of money and muscle power in the assembly polls," the Diamond Harbour MP added.

"I have been summoned by ED tomorrow. And I have faith in the judicial system. We (TMC) will not surrender," Banerjee said.

As per PTI source, Abhishek Banerjee, and his wife will face the ED sleuths for questioning in Delhi on March 21 and 22.

The Delhi High Court on March 11 had dismissed Banerjee and his wife's plea to not be questioned in the national capital since they are both residents of West Bengal.

Earlier, Abhishek Banerjee was questioned by ED officials for over eight hours in September last year in the same case.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV