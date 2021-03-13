हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
 West Bengal assembly election 2021

West Bengal Election Special: Zee News is geared up with a special line up of shows

Watch 'Bengal Chale Hum' at 7 PM and 'Kiska Bengal' at 7. 30 PM, Monday to Friday only on Zee News.

West Bengal Election Special: Zee News is geared up with a special line up of shows

New Delhi: The political battleground of West Bengal was open by the end of the last year, long before the election dates were even expected. The cue was simple that this West Bengal election is going to be a big one. The stimulus to this was first seen from ZEE News when the channel launched its exclusive property ‘Kiska Bengal’ in December 2020 itself. The show is a half-hour daily bulletin that has stories and the latest updates on the West Bengal elections.

Later in February 2021, with the announcement of dates for the West Bengal Elections, Zee News with its first of its kind show- ‘Bengal Chaley Hum’, is traveling the length and breadth of the state to capture the pulse of the electorates and highlight ground-level issues that will drive the choice of voters. The show will travel across West Bengal and cover key constituencies in the state. 

These shows are a true representative of the people’s voice in line with the commitment of Zee News to bring the most comprehensive coverage of Elections. Continuing with the same commitment, Zee News will present extensive reportage throughout the elections till counting day. The programming will comprise a detailed analysis along with an overall view of the political scene through a diverse format of shows.

Watch 'Bengal Chale Hum' at 7 PM and 'Kiska Bengal' at 7. 30 PM, Monday to Friday only on Zee News.
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
 West Bengal assembly election 2021West Bengal election
Next
Story

Lightning strike in Gurugram captured on CCTV, four people injured

Must Watch

PT10M50S

Badi Bahas: Why Muslims are angry on Waseem Rizvi?