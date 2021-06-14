West Bengal extends COVID-19 lockdown for 2 weeks: Here's what remains shut

New Delhi: West Bengal government on Monday (June 14) extended the COVID-19 induced lockdown in the state by two weeks, until July 1 but announced several relaxations to the curbs imposed to stem the spike in coronavirus cases, which was seen following the eight-phase general assembly elections. West Bengal is among the states which were hit severely by the onset of the second COVID-19 wave. The state witnessed its per-day COVID-19 count peaking to above 20,000 in May. However, over the past few days, the cases have decelerated. The active caseload has dropped to 17,651.

As per the fresh guidelines released by the Bengal government, public transport will continue to be off the roads. The movement of private vehicles, taxis and auto-rickshaws, too, remains prohibited unless they are on their way to hospitals

Restrictions on transportation services to continue in West Bengal. No public movement, other than those associated with emergency services, would be allowed between 9 pm and 6 am

All intra-state bus services and local train services will remain closed

All cinema halls and theatres to stay shut until further notice

All educational institutions including schools, colleges and coaching classes will remain shut till further orders

All waterways to remain suspended in the state

The government has not allowed social and academic meetings and beauty parlours and spas will continue to remain shut

Here's What's allowed in West Bengal:

Banks will open between 10 am and 2 pm.

Govt, private offices in Bengal allowed to function with 25% workforce from June 16

A maximum of 50 guests will be allowed at wedding ceremonies and not more than 20 people can attend a funeral

Restaurants with bars can open between 12 noon and 8 pm with 50% seating capacity

Shops in shopping mall and complexes have been allowed to open between 11am to 6pm with 50% workforce capacity

Sports activities can resume without spectators

