close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

West Bengal government transfers 43 IPS officers

Earlier, the state government had transferred a number of senior police officers, appointing Gyanwant Singh as the new ADGP (Law and Order) in place of Siddhinath Gupta.

West Bengal government transfers 43 IPS officers

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Tuesday transferred 43 IPS officers including the Police Commissioners of Bidhannagar, Howrah and Siliguri, an officer said.

Bharat Lal Meena the CP of Siliguri Police Commissionerate would be the new CP of Bidhannagar Police, an official notification said. The order appointing Nishant Pervez as the CP of Bidhanagar was cancelled and he would continue as DIG of state CID, the officer said.

Gaurav Sharma, Superintendent of Police of Howrah was named as the new commissioner of Siliguri Police Commissionerate, it said adding that DIG Burdwan Tanmay Roy Chaudhuri would take over as the CP of Howrah Police Commissionerate.

Vishal Garg the CP of Howrah Police Commissionerate would be the new the IGP Presidency Range in place of Dr Rajesh Kumar Singh, who was transferred as the IGP Coastal security, it said.

Live TV

Murli Dhar, Deputy Commissioner of Special Task Force (STF) Kolkata Police was named the new Joint CP Kolkata Traffic Police, the order said. Alok Rajoria, SP West Midnapore district was transferred as the SP of Malda while Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam DC East Division of Kolkata Police was shifted to the central division, it added.

On Monday, the state government had transferred a number of senior police officers, appointing Gyanwant Singh as the new ADGP (Law and Order) in place of Siddhinath Gupta.

Tags:
West BengalKolkataIPS officers transferred
Next
Story

Amit Shah meets PM Narendra Modi ahead of swearing-in ceremony

Must Watch

PT7M20S

DNA: Non Stop News, 28th May, 2019