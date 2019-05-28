West Bengal government transfers 43 IPS officers

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Tuesday transferred 43 IPS officers including the Police Commissioners of Bidhannagar, Howrah and Siliguri, an officer said.

Bharat Lal Meena the CP of Siliguri Police Commissionerate would be the new CP of Bidhannagar Police, an official notification said. The order appointing Nishant Pervez as the CP of Bidhanagar was cancelled and he would continue as DIG of state CID, the officer said.

Gaurav Sharma, Superintendent of Police of Howrah was named as the new commissioner of Siliguri Police Commissionerate, it said adding that DIG Burdwan Tanmay Roy Chaudhuri would take over as the CP of Howrah Police Commissionerate.

Vishal Garg the CP of Howrah Police Commissionerate would be the new the IGP Presidency Range in place of Dr Rajesh Kumar Singh, who was transferred as the IGP Coastal security, it said.

Murli Dhar, Deputy Commissioner of Special Task Force (STF) Kolkata Police was named the new Joint CP Kolkata Traffic Police, the order said. Alok Rajoria, SP West Midnapore district was transferred as the SP of Malda while Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam DC East Division of Kolkata Police was shifted to the central division, it added.

On Monday, the state government had transferred a number of senior police officers, appointing Gyanwant Singh as the new ADGP (Law and Order) in place of Siddhinath Gupta.