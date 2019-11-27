West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar targets CM Mamata Banerjee, says Constitutional head of state has been compromised

The ongoing war of words between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee continued on Tuesday (November 26) with both making veiled digs at each other at a public event.

Governor Dhankar claimed that "constitutional head of the state has been compromised" under the Mamata-led government. The chief minister responded saying "no one behaves the way he did".

"I am constrained to tell to all of you that the position of the Constitutional head of the state has been compromised," Dhankar said while addressing the state Assembly on the occasion of Consitution Day.

Governor Dhankar urged the legislators to discharge their duties and said, "As per the Indian Constitution, the will of the Central government prevails in the point of disagreement. The will of the state be it executive or others should not go into an incursion into the others. I am doing my best to preserve and protect the Constitution under Article 161. I will continue to uphold the Constitution, no matter what obstacles come to my way."

Talking about the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the West Bengal Governor said, "A farewell has been given to the provision that promoted terrorism in Kashmir. This move will restore peace in the state. This is a new era and we must thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is a matter of great pride for us."

Mamata addressed the event after Governor Dhankar and used the opportunity to hit back at him. "I have never fought with a governor, why is he creating such a situation? We know where the orders are coming from. Even the Prime Minister has not behaved in this way with me," Banerjee said in the State Assembly.

The West Bengal chief minister targeted Governor Dhankar just days after he had chided TMC leaders for "orchestrated unpalatable outbursts" in public domain about him.

"Ministers one after the other have orchestrated unpalatable outbursts in public domain about the Governor. I doubtlessly take all these have the sanction of the HCM and this is worrisome for me and others who believe in Democracy and Constitution," Governor Dhankhar had tweeted on November 21.

"Relations between HCM and Gov is more in statesmanship nature. Pained at its transgression in public domain on two distinct occasions by HCM with no follow-up communication. Constitution Day is bound to stir +ly," he had said in a follow-up tweet.