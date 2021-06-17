West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah today

New Delhi: Amid his tussle with the Mamata Banerjee government in the state, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday (June 17) will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 7 pm, ANI reported.

Earlier today, West Bengal Governor and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar called on President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Dhankhar had earlier taken to Twitter to inform about his meeting with the President.

On Wednesday, Dhankhar visited Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs of India, Pralhad Joshi. West Bengal Governor had reached New Delhi on Tuesday night.

Governor WB Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar along with Smt Sudesh Dhankhar will call on President of India Hon’ble Shri Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Smt. Savita Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan @rashtrapatibhvn today at 11.30 am. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 17, 2021

Since the recently concluded Assembly polls, Dhankhar has raised concerns regarding the alleged incidents of political violence in West Bengal.

His public spat with the West Bengal CM has been consistent where he has alleged the state has been witnessing rampant post-poll violence, and accused West Bengal police and Kolkata Police of engaging as an ‘extension of the ruling dispensation’.

The TMC has denied all charges and slammed Dhankhar for his statements.

(With agency input)

