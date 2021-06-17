हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah today

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday (June 17) will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 7 pm today. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Amid his tussle with the Mamata Banerjee government in the state, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday (June 17) will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 7 pm, ANI reported. 

Earlier today, West Bengal Governor and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar called on President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Dhankhar had earlier taken to Twitter to inform about his meeting with the President. 

On Wednesday, Dhankhar visited Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs of India, Pralhad Joshi. West Bengal Governor had reached New Delhi on Tuesday night.

Since the recently concluded Assembly polls, Dhankhar has raised concerns regarding the alleged incidents of political violence in West Bengal. 

His public spat with the West Bengal CM has been consistent where he has alleged the state has been witnessing rampant post-poll violence, and accused West Bengal police and Kolkata Police of engaging as an ‘extension of the ruling dispensation’. 

The TMC has denied all charges and slammed Dhankhar for his statements. 

(With agency input)

