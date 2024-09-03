Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2787327https://zeenews.india.com/india/west-bengal-govt-tables-anti-rape-bill-in-state-assembly-proposes-capital-punishment-for-severe-cases-2787327.html
NewsIndia
BENGAL ANTI-RAPE BILL

Bengal Govt Tables Anti-Rape Bill In State Assembly, CM Mamata Hails It As 'Model, Historic'

Named the 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024,' this legislation is designed to enhance protection for women and children.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 01:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bengal Govt Tables Anti-Rape Bill In State Assembly, CM Mamata Hails It As 'Model, Historic' Image: ANI

West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak on Tuesday presented the anti-rape Bill during a special session of the state Assembly. The discussion on the Bill is anticipated to last approximately two hours, featuring contributions from BJP MLAs Sikha Chatterjee and Agnimitra Paul, along with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. The government side will be represented by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. 

While addressing the assembly, Mamata Banerjee hails state anti-rape Bill as 'model, historic'. On CBI probe into doctor rape-murder, Mamata said "we want justice from CBI, death by hanging of the guilty."

"Opposition should ask governor to sign the Bill, it is our responsibility to enact it after that," the Bengal CM added.

The proposed legislation calls for the death penalty for individuals convicted of rape if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a permanent vegetative state. Furthermore, it mandates life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for those found guilty of rape and gang rape.

Named the 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024,' this legislation is designed to enhance protection for women and children by updating and adding new provisions concerning rape and sexual offenses.

The Assembly has been convened for a two-day special session starting Monday, in response to the recent rape-murder of a woman medical professional at the state-run Kar Medical College and Hospital last month.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

assam government decision
DNA: Is Himanta Biswa planning something big?
DNA Video
DNA: Entry of Jamaat-e-Islami in Jammu Kashmir Elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Putin to be arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: Emotional video of friendship between kidnapper and child goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Jama Masjid not a national heritage?
DNA Video
DNA: Army's mission 'All out' in Kashmir before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is Bangladesh plotting against India?
DNA Video
DNA: Demand to encounter wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Air Force rescues man in flood, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is BJP changing names of railway stations in Amethi?