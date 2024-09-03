Bengal Govt Tables Anti-Rape Bill In State Assembly, CM Mamata Hails It As 'Model, Historic'

West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak on Tuesday presented the anti-rape Bill during a special session of the state Assembly. The discussion on the Bill is anticipated to last approximately two hours, featuring contributions from BJP MLAs Sikha Chatterjee and Agnimitra Paul, along with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. The government side will be represented by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

While addressing the assembly, Mamata Banerjee hails state anti-rape Bill as 'model, historic'. On CBI probe into doctor rape-murder, Mamata said "we want justice from CBI, death by hanging of the guilty."

"Opposition should ask governor to sign the Bill, it is our responsibility to enact it after that," the Bengal CM added.

The proposed legislation calls for the death penalty for individuals convicted of rape if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a permanent vegetative state. Furthermore, it mandates life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for those found guilty of rape and gang rape.

Named the 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024,' this legislation is designed to enhance protection for women and children by updating and adding new provisions concerning rape and sexual offenses.

The Assembly has been convened for a two-day special session starting Monday, in response to the recent rape-murder of a woman medical professional at the state-run Kar Medical College and Hospital last month.