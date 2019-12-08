हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kolkata

West Bengal govt to sell onions at Rs 59/kg through 935 fair price shops

West Bengal govt to sell onions at Rs 59/kg through 935 fair price shops

Kolkata (West Bengal): The West Bengal government announced that it will sell onions at Rs 59 per kilogram through 935 fair price ration shops from Monday amidst the skyrocketing prices of the kitchen staple in various parts of the country.

One kilogram of onion will be given to each family while purchasing the vegetable. The price of onions has been rising in many states of the country, which has even sparked protests among the people.

At various places, the rates of the kitchen commodity have breached the Rs 100 mark, with the rates reaching as high as Rs 200 in some places like Madurai in Tamil Nadu. On Tuesday, the central government revised the stock-holding limit of onions to 25 tonnes for wholesalers and five tonnes for retailers. Importers will be exempted from these stock limits for imported stock. 
 

