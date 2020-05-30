हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
West Bengal issues fresh lockdown guidelines; all public, private staff to resume work from June 8

The government allowed functioning of tea gardens, jute mills, MSME industries, including mining activities, with 100 per cent strength of workers, with effect from June 1.

The West Bengal government order stated that indoor and outdoor activities related to TV and cinema production, barring reality show production, including for web-portal and OTT platforms, with not more than 35 persons per unit at a time will be allowed with effect from June 1.

Intra-state (inter-district) movement of government and private buses, with passengers not more than the actual seating capacity of the buses, has been allowed. However, as per the advisory issued by the state government, all passengers shall have to wear face masks and gloves during the entire journey. 

All religious place of worship, in consultation with the local police station, will open, and a maximum of 10 persons at a time will be allowed to enter the premises. Gathering or assembly of people shall not be allowed in the said premises, said the advisory. 

Functioning of government offices with 70 per cent strength on a day on rotation basis will resume from June 8. 

Operations of private offices and establishments, w.e.f. June 8, with the number of workers as decided by the management. The advisory, however, advised that work from home should be encouraged. 

All hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and hospitality sector will resume their services from June 8. 

