West Bengal: Local trains, Metro to run with 75% capacity from tomorrow

New Delhi: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday (January 31) announced that now local trains and Metro will run with 75% capacity from February 1 that are presently running with 50% capacity.

Mamata Banerjee also announced relaxation in Covid restrictions and changed the timings of Night curfew to between 11pm-5am instead of 10pm-5am.

After the new relaxations, restaurants, bars, and cinema halls to operate at 75% capacity. Parks and tourist places will also reopen with Covid safety protocols.

The schools for classes 8 to 12 will also reopen in the state from 3 February. The decision to relax Covid-19 curbs and reopen schools, colleges in West Bengal comes as the Covid-19 pandemic situation improves in the state.

