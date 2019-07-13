West Bengal MLAs from CPM, Congress and TMC will join BJP, claims Mukul Roy

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukul Roy on Saturday claimed that 107 MLAs of West Bengal belonging to Communist Party (Marxist) (CPM), Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) will be joining the BJP soon.

Speaking at a press conference, Roy said, "We have their list prepared and they are in contact with us," news agency ANI reported.

Mukul Roy, BJP in Kolkata: 107 West Bengal MLAs from CPM, Congress and TMC will join BJP. We have their list prepared and they are in contact with us pic.twitter.com/SJ48v5WHMW — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

The development comes months after around 50 TMC Councillors and three MLAs, one belonging to CPM, joined the saffron party after BJP's performance in Lok Sabha election 2019.

The series of joinings began after the BJP bagged 18 Lok Sabha seats in the state, only four less than that of TMC's 22 in the general election.

Live TV

On Wednesday, in another blow to the Congress, 10 of its MLAs in Goa resigned to join the BJP and met BJP working president JP Nadda in Delhi on Thursday.

To induct the new ministers, Pramod Sawant asked three Goa Forward Party (GFP) ministers and one Independent MLA to resign from the state ministry so that the new ministers could be inducted.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, a total of 16 MLAs of the Congress and Janata Dal Secular JD(S) coalition government submitted their resignations to the state Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar, to join rival BJP.

If the resignations are accepted, the coalition's 118 members will go down to 100 and the majority mark will go from 113 to 105. The BJP has 105 members and with the support of the two Independent MLAs, its tally will go to 107.

According to reports, five more MLAs have moved the Supreme Court, alleging the Speaker has not accepted their resignation.