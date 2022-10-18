West Bengal Panchayat Poll: State Commission gives BIG indication, elections may be held in THIS month

Preparations have started in almost all the camps in Bengal. Meanwhile, there is big news about the West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023. According to the sources of the State Election Commission, Panchayat elections may be held in February-March next year. Panchayat polls are conducted with the help of the state police. Similarly, the draft list of 20 districts will be published on Wednesday with reservations for seats. The election notification may be published in January. Polling is likely in February-March 2023.

According to the sources of the Election Commission, the draft list of 20 districts is being published on Wednesday. If any political party has any problem with that, they can complain to the District Magistrate and the Election Commission by November 2. After that, the final list will be published at the end of November. As of now, there are plans to conduct polling with the state police.The official notification about the panchayat elections will be published in January next year. However, there is no possibility of voting before February. In the month of December, the work of reserving the posts of head, deputy head, president, vice president, president will start.

Apart from the panchayat elections, there were also questions about when the Howrah municipal elections would be held. Although the Howrah municipal elections were supposed to be held this year, it did not happen. Rather, work is going on to convert the 50 wards into 66 wards. So, even if not this year, Howrah municipal elections can be held in 2023.

The BJP has been claiming that there should be no elections in Bengal without central forces. But the state election commission is trusting the state police for panchayat elections. Asked about it, BJP All India Vice President Dilip Ghosh said, "I think the panchayat election will be held in February. Because in March there will be the Madhyamik exam. But the commission will do whatever the state government says. However, we will protest if the election is held without central forces. In Kolkata, the municipal vote has been forcibly looted. There is an attempt to do one-sided voting. Without that, Trinamool cannot win."