Mithun Chakraborty

West Bengal polls: Speculation around actor Mithun Chakraborty joining BJP gains momentum, here's what state BJP Vice President said

West Bengal BJP Vice President Arjun Singh said, “If Mithun Chakraborty comes it'll be good, both for Bengal as well as our party. If he comes on a stage where there is PM, the people of Bengal will be happier.” 

West Bengal polls: Speculation around actor Mithun Chakraborty joining BJP gains momentum, here&#039;s what state BJP Vice President said
File Photo

New Delhi: The speculation around actor Mithun Chakraborty joining BJP has gained momentum once again. It is being surmised that the veteran actor might share the dias with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his rally on March 7 at Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata. 

Commenting on the development, West Bengal BJP Vice President Arjun Singh was quoted as saying by ANI, “If Mithun Chakraborty comes it'll be good, both for Bengal as well as our party. If he comes on a stage where there is PM, the people of Bengal will be happier.” 

The 70-year-old actor had met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in February in Mumbai stoking speculations that he might join BJP ahead of West Bengal polls. Mithun had however denied any political connotations of the meeting.

Many Bengali actors have been joining political parties in the wake of the upcoming state elections. Bengali actors Yash Dasgupta, Papiya Adhikari recently joined BJP along with several other celebrities. 

BJP is yet to announce its candidate list for the polls. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced TMC candidates list for 291 seats. The incumbent CM will contest from Nandigram seat. 

West Bengal is all set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The results will be announced on May 2. 

