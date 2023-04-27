topStoriesenglish2599795
RAM NAVAMI VIOLENCE

West Bengal Ram Navami Violence: Calcutta High Court Orders Probe By NIA

The division bench presided by Acting Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam passed the order while responding to a PIL filed by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari regarding the Ram Navami violence.

Last Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

West Bengal Ram Navami Violence: Calcutta High Court Orders Probe By NIA

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered an NIA investigation into the violence in Shibpur in the Howrah district of West Bengal during Ram Navami celebrations. The division bench, presided by Acting Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, passed the order on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in this regard.

 

 

The bench directed the transfer of the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from the West Bengal Police. In his PIL, Adhikari had sought an NIA probe into the violence, during which it was alleged that bombs exploded.

The court directed the state police to transfer all records and CCTV footage relating to the matter to the central government within two weeks. The Centre was directed to send the documents to the NIA thereafter.

