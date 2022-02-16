West Bengal: Schools reopen today for students of nursery to class 7 after 2 years

Kolkata: Students of nursery to class seven are set to return to school in West Bengal from today (February 16). Offline classes for students of classes 8 to 12 have begun from February 3 in the state.

The West Bengal government had earlier issued a separate notification asking all district magistrates and authorities of primary and secondary schools to ensure classes from nursery to seven begin from February 16. In a notification to the district magistrates, the school education department said the additional district magistrate (education) should act as the nodal officer to coordinate with upper primary and primary schools for starting classes from February 16 after sanitisation and enforcement of all covid protocol by February 16.

All the teaching and non-teaching staff of classes 1 to 7 were asked to report "at their respective schools on February 15 so that the physical classes commence from February 16".

Meanwhile, schools are ensuring that they can welcome students in a safe environment amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Principal of Andrew's High School, Kolkata, Supriya Mitra said, "We've sanitised the classrooms and will ensure that Covid-19 protocols are followed in the school premises." To keep the infection out, he said that after study hours, classrooms and the entire school building will be sanitised henceforward. "We will measure their temperature when children come to school using thermal gun. Hand sanitisers will be used," he said.

West Bengal schools to reopen for primary & upper primary classes from Wednesday (February 16); visuals from Andrew's High School, Kolkata "We've sanitised the classrooms&will ensure that Covid protocols are followed in the school premises," said Principal Supriya Mitra (15.02) pic.twitter.com/QuDyjIalCo — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

In order to ensure social distancing is followed, a single section of the class will be divided into two o three parts, the principal said. "For example, class 5 has Section A and B, then section A will be divided into two groups and similarly in section B. So, on one day, the two sections of class 5 A will come to school and one the second, two groups of class 5 B," the principal said.

He further said that children have been directed to carry their own tiffin boxes, water bottles, spoons and other materials to avoid contact with other children. "Presently, we have decided to skip the games period as students tend to mix up. We cannot tell them to play games without touching others. That is not simply feasible. In the games period, we will take up PT classes while maintaining social distancing," the principal said. He also said that parents have been advised to inform about any symptoms that their children might have.

The primary and upper primary schools in West Bengal are reopening almost after two years. The state government on Monday (February 14) allowed the reopening of schools for primary and upper primary classes from February 16 after an improvement in the pandemic situation. Yesterday(February 15), West Bengal reported 348 fresh Covid-19 cases, the health department said in a bulletin.

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV