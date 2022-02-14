Breaking: West Bengal reopens schools for all classes from 1 to 8

New Delhi: The West Bengal government on Monday (February 14) allows reopening of all primary and upper primary schools from February 16. Night curfew to remain in force between 12 midnight and 5 am while all other curbs and relaxations remain in place till February 28.

Meanwhile, the state government has also announced the easing of norms for zoos, parks and museums and tourist attractions. From Thursday, popular tourist spots like zoos, museums and parks can operate at 75 per cent capacity.

Live TV