topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
WEST BENGAL SLUM FIRE

West Bengal Slum Fire: 12 injured, 50 houses gutted in Siliguri slum blaze

The blaze erupted around 8 pm on Saturday in Rana Bustee in ward number 18, and eight fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, the officials said. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 05:57 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar visited the spot and took stock of the situation on Saturday
  • Three persons, including a firefighter and a child, are undergoing treatment in hospital
  • Commissioner of Police Akhilesh Chaturvedi said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained

Trending Photos

West Bengal Slum Fire: 12 injured, 50 houses gutted in Siliguri slum blaze

Siliguri: At least 12 people were injured and around 50 houses gutted, after a fire broke out in a slum in West Bengal's Siliguri city, officials said on Sunday. Of the injured, three persons, including a firefighter and a child, are undergoing treatment in hospital, while the others were discharged after administering first aid, they said.

The blaze erupted around 8 pm on Saturday in Rana Bustee in ward number 18, and eight fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, the officials said. The occupants of the houses have been shifted to temporary shelters, and are being provided with food and clothes, they said.

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, who was in the city, visited the spot and took stock of the situation on Saturday evening, while several local political leaders also went to the fire site during the day.

Commissioner of Police Akhilesh Chaturvedi said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. Several cylinders had exploded in the houses, causing the blaze to spread rapidly in the densely populated slum, which was home to nearly 2,000 people, the officials said.

Live Tv

West Bengal slum fireWest BengalWBSiliguriSiliguri slum firefire breakoutSubhas Sarkar

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Vikram's take-off so special?
DNA Video
DNA: Birth of revolutionary Batukeshwar Dutt in 1910
DNA Video
DNA: Instructions for printing barcodes on medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Tweet revolution against the new owner of Twitter
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Love-jihad angle added in Shraddha murder case
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: BCCI's decision after defeat in T-20 WC
DNA Video
DNA: Elderly affected by system dies in front of the system
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Prank' with Rahul on the stage of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'!