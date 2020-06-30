West Bengal urges Centre not to schedule flights from these cities to state from July 6

The West Bengal government on Tuesday urged Ministry of Civil Aviation to not schedule any flight to West Bengal from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai, Indore, Ahmedabad, Surat for two weeks starting July 6, amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases.

In a letter to Civil Aviation Secretary PS Kharola, West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said, "As you know coronavirus is spreading fast all over the country. Some of the states are experiencing a larger spread of epidemic though we strongly believe that all the state governments are equally vigilant and active towards curbing the spread."

He added, "West Bengal is also witnessing a steep rise in cases. A large number of cases has been reported from people coming in the state from outside with infection. Government of West Bengal has decided to stop or curtail the movement of incoming flights and trains into the state."

Sinha further said, "Accordingly, I approach you with request kindly not to schedule any flight to West Bengal from high prevalence places viz Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur. Chennai, Indore, Ahmedabad and Surat and to stop the movement of flights from these cities to Kolkata or Bagdogra for 2 weeks starting 6 July 2020."

He also requested to restrict the number of flights to Kolkata, Bagdogra and Andal from other cities to a frequency of once a week for each airline starting July 6-31.