West Bengal WBJEE result 2020 to be announced on August 7, for details check wbjeeb.nic.in

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will declare the West Bengal WBJEE result 2020 on Friday (August 7, 2020) as confirmed by state education minister Partha Chatterjee.

WBJEEB chairman Malayendu Saha had earlier informed that the result timing and the counselling schedule would soon be announced by the Board. The result would be released via press conference from the board office after which it would be displayed on the official website.

The WBJEE 2020 was conducted on February 2, 2020. The candidates who appeared in West Bengal WBJEE exam 2020 can check their results on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

From this year onwards the Board has fixed a day to conduct the exams every year it would be held on the first Sunday of February every year.

West Bengal Board had declared the WBBSE 12th Result on July 17, this year. The delay in the declaration of the results of WBJEE 2020 was due to the higher secondary exams evaluation process. The board completed the evaluation process in April, but the delay is due to the Higher Secondary exam.

The West Bengal Uchcha Madhyamik result was declared on July 17.

The counselling would be held online this year due to the outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic. The board has already announced the list of provisional institutes providing admissions to the undergraduate courses in Engineering, Pharmacy or Architecture in the next academic session.

The counselling would be held online this year due to the outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic. The board earlier announced the list of provisional institutes for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture for the new academic session. The list of government, private institutes are available at the website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

The counselling session may be conducted in September, with the classes may resume in October, before Durga Puja.

Around 1.1 lakh candidates appeared for the engineering entrance examination that was conducted on February 2, before the HS exams. The Uccha Madhyamik exam was recorded highest pass percentage this year with 90.13 per cent. The Science stream has secured the best pass percentage with 98.83 per cent followed by Commerce- 92.22 per cent. The pass percentage in Arts stream touched at 88.74 per cent.