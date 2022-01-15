Wet spell over east and central India, dense fog over north India- Check IMD's weather forecast

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday (January 14, 2022) predicted a wet spell over east India and coastal Andhra Pradesh. The weather department said that showers would continue during next two days and decrease significantly.

IMD said that dense to very dense fog would continue over north India during next 4-5 days. The weather department also predicted cold day conditions over northwest India for the next two days.

Rainfall, thundershower likely in these states

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal and another over south Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels; isolated light rainfall/thundershower is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe during next 4-5 days.

IMD said there would be scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh till January 16 and isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall over Marathwada, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana on Saturday.

Additionally, isolated light/moderate rainfall is very likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Jharkhand, isolated thunderstorms with lightning/hail very likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and isolated light/moderate rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura today.

Cold wave conditions

IMD said that cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over west Uttar Pradesh and west Madhya Pradesh during the next two days.

Cold day to severe cold day conditions in some pockets are very likely over Punjab and in isolated pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan during next two days and cold day conditions in isolated pockets over east Uttar Pradesh during next two days and over Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours.

Dense fog alert for these states

During next three days, dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets in night and morning hours is very likely over Western Himalayan Region, Rajasthan, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi will also experience poor visiobilty due to dense fog for the next two days, while Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next five days, the IMD bulletin added.

Two fresh Western Disturbances likely to affect northwest India

The Met department also said that two fresh Western Disturbances are very likely to affect northwest India. According to IMD, the first dsturbance will affect from January 16, which is likely to cause isolated to scattered precipitation on January 16 and 17; while the second would be from January 18 and is likely to cause light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread precipitation over Western Himalayan Region and light isolated to scattered rainfall over adjoining plains for subsequent 2-3 days.

Minimum temperatures

IMD also stated that no significant change in minimum temperatures in northwest India would be observed during next three days. However, rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius is likely thereafter.

Met department also said that no significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over Gujarat and Maharashtra during the next 24 hours

Live TV