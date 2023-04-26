WFI Sexual Harassment Case: Wrestlers Say No One Is Above Law Amid Fresh Stir Against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

New Delhi: Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and other protesting wrestlers have said that they are hopeful of getting justice from the Supreme Court amid the fresh stir against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who faces serious allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers. The agitating wrestlers on Tuesday met their advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal at the latter`s house. Later, speaking with media persons, Punia said the grapplers, who sat in protest near the Jantar Mantar demanding the removal of Brij Bhushan in the light of allegations of sexual harassment by women grapplers and an overhaul of the federation, were hopeful of getting justice from the Supreme Court as there is no one above the law.

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)



Charges of sexual harassment against BJP (MP) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh



Protesters :



Unable to move the conscience of those in power



Have decided to :

Move the Supreme Court



Insaaf ke Sipahi are with you — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) April 25, 2023

SC Seeks Response From Delhi Police

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Delhi Police on the wrestler`s plea seeking registration of an FIR against the WFI chief in the light of the allegations. After the wrestlers went public with their allegations against the WFI president in January, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had announced the five-member oversight committee, headed by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom, to look into allegations against Singh, a BJP leader and a muscleman with a criminal history.

Pending the report by the oversight committee, the WFI president was asked to step aside from the day-to-day activities of the federation. "We are holding a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in the hope of justice. We had been awaiting justice for the last 3 months but didn`t get it. Hence, we have been forced to launch fresh protests outside Jantar Mantar. The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of this matter, terming it ''serious.'' This gives us hope of justice soon," Punia told reporters after meeting Kapil Sibal.

Sibal also questioned Delhi Police for not registering an FIR against the WFI chief, saying, "It`s most unfortunate that people in power talk about morality, talk about doing the right thing when, in fact, the reality is just the opposite. The investigating agencies act on their (government`s) directions. On what basis did the police not register an FIR? The Supreme Court`s position is quite clear. If there are allegations against an individual that make out a cognisable offence, an FIR should be registered. This is a very serious offence."

On the protesting wrestlers not forwarding the allegations against the WFI chief in writing to the committee, Punia said, "Two wrestlers have already given affidavits. We cannot disclose their names. We have also shared some details and evidence. They deposed before the committee detailing the allegations of sexual harassment. So, the committee has enough material on record to push for action (against the WFI chief)."

Several national medal-winning wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar demanding the government for making public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

All Political Parties Are Welcome, Say Wrestlers

Meanwhile, the agitating wrestlers had changed their stance and said that all political parties were ‘welcome’ to support their case. Top Indian wrestlers, including Olympics medallist Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others returned to New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Sunday to stage protests against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually assaulting women wrestlers.

“All parties are welcomed, be it the BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party or any other party. When we win a medal, we don't wave any party's flag but only the Indian flag. When we win medals, everyone, not just one party comes forward to congratulate us, and neither are we affiliated with a single party. We are a part of this country and all Indians are welcome to join the protests. If we don’t fight for the women of the country then we can't fight against anything,” Punia told reporters at the protest site.

Punia’s comments had come after CPI(M) Leader Brinda Karat, who had come to support the wrestlers’ protest in January, was asked to step down from the stage. The wrestlers had then maintained that they did not want to make the protests political. It was then said that no politicians would be allowed to speak on the stage. Punia had then said, “We don’t want the protest to take a political shape”.